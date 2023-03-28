Death News : TransAfrica founder Randall Robinson dies at 81.

Randall Robinson, the renowned founder and executive director of TransAfrica, a leading progressive advocacy group for Africans and the African diaspora, passed away at the age of 81, marking a great loss..

The world has lost a great icon of progressivism with the passing of Randall Robinson at the age of 81. As the founding executive director of TransAfrica, he was a prominent voice advocating for the rights of Africans and the African diaspora in the United States. For years, Robinson was a passionate and tireless activist, always working to bring attention to issues affecting marginalized communities.

During his time at TransAfrica, Robinson played a key role in the campaign to end apartheid in South Africa, and he was a vocal opponent of U.S. military interventions in Africa. His legacy will endure as a reminder of the power of grassroots activism and the importance of standing up for justice and equality, even in the face of overwhelming obstacles. We mourn his passing, but it is our obligation to continue the work he started and to honor his memory by striving for a better world.

Source : @africasacountry

