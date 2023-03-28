Death News : Tom Petty’s bandmate Bernie Leadon’s brother dies at age 70.

At 70 years old, Tom Leadon, the brother of Eagles member Bernie Leadon and former bandmate of Tom Petty, has passed away..

Tom Petty’s former bandmate and Eagles star Bernie Leadon is mourning the loss of his brother, Tom Leadon, who passed away at the age of 70. This comes as a shock to both the Leadon family and the music community, as Tom was known for his contributions to the music industry.

Tom was a musician himself and played in several bands, including the Flying Burrito Brothers and Mudcrutch. He also collaborated with his brother Bernie on various projects throughout their careers. Tom’s talent and contributions to music will be remembered by many, and his absence will be deeply felt by those who knew him.

Source : @MetroUK

Tom Petty’s former bandmate and Eagles star Bernie Leadon’s brother Tom Leadon has died at the age of 70.

Tom Petty’s former bandmate and Eagles star Bernie Leadon’s brother Tom Leadon has died at the age of 70.https://t.co/uzcppkMXxn — Metro (@MetroUK) March 28, 2023