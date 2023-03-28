Death News : Tom Leadon dies at 70.

At 70, Tom Leadon, Co-founder of Mudcrutch and Brother of Eagles’ Guitarist Bernie Leadon, Passes Away..

Tom Leadon, the co-founder of Mudcrutch, the band that propelled Tom Petty to fame, has passed away at the age of 70. He was also known as the brother of Bernie Leadon, the guitarist for the Eagles. Leadon’s death is a huge loss for the music industry, as he was a talented musician and an integral part of Mudcrutch.

Leadon’s musical prowess was evident in Mudcrutch’s early work, and his contributions helped solidify the band’s place in music history. His legacy lives on through his music, and his impact on the industry will not soon be forgotten. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Source : @billboard

