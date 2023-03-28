Death News : The Rock, 57, passed away.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, a beloved Reddit personality, dies at the age of 57.

Sad news has emerged that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has passed away at the age of 57. The wrestling and acting superstar had been an icon in the entertainment industry for many years, with a fan base that spanned generations. His sudden death has come as a shock to many of his followers who have taken to social media to express their condolences and appreciation for his life’s work.

Johnson’s impact on the world of wrestling cannot be overstated, with many regarding him as one of the greatest of all time. He then went on to enjoy even greater success in Hollywood, carving out a successful career in the world of action movies. Despite his fame, he always stayed humble and connected with his fans, never forgetting his roots in the wrestling business. His legacy is sure to live on for many years to come, with millions of people around the world paying tribute to him in their own way.

Rest in peace, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, you will be sorely missed by all.

Source : @Boomer29275471

Reddit star Dwayne The Rock Johnson has passed away at 57

Reddit star Dwayne The Rock Johnson has passed away at 57 — Boomer News (@Boomer29275471) March 28, 2023