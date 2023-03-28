Death News : The Bourassa Family sadly announces Dan Sr’s passing on March 24th from cancer. A private funeral will be held in Radville, SK.

Sad News: Dan Sr, Passed Away on Friday, March 24th after a Long Fight against Cancer. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held in Radville, SK..

The Bourassa Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of their beloved family member, Dan Sr. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer before ultimately passing away on March 24th. Despite the hardships he faced, he remained peaceful until the end.

In honor of Dan’s memory, a Private Family Funeral Service will be held in Radville, SK. The Bourassa family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time, but they appreciate all of the love and support from their friends and community. Dan will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Source : @EBourassaSons

