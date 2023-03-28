Death News : Surrey RCMP mourns Sgt. Breau & injured officer. #HeroesInLife

Surrey RCMP Expresses Condolences for the Tragic Loss of Sgt. Maureen Breau and Offers Support to Families, Friends, and Colleagues of Surete du Quebec..

The recent loss of another officer in the line of duty has once again weighed heavily on our hearts. The Surrey RCMP extends its deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and colleagues of Sgt. Maureen Breau with the Surete du Quebec. We recognize the incredibly difficult time they are going through, and our thoughts are also with the injured officer.

The sacrifices made by law enforcement officers cannot be overstated, and we mourn with those who have lost a true hero. Sgt. Breau’s legacy will continue to inspire those who continue to serve and protect our communities. We honor all those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and we stand in solidarity with the families and fellow officers during this difficult time. #HeroesInLife

