Death News : “Student’s parent notified of loss.”

“Deceased”: Teacher’s Note on Student’s Record.

A teacher’s comment on a student’s report card has sparked widespread online discussion in Pakistan. The remark reads “She has Passed Away”, which has shocked parents and raised concerns about the insensitivity shown towards students. Many are calling for an investigation into the incident to ensure that such insensitive remarks are not repeated in the future.

The incident has highlighted the need for teachers to be more mindful of the impact their words can have on students and their families. It is important to remember that comments on report cards have a lasting impact on a student’s self-esteem and confidence. The education system should prioritize creating a supportive and empathetic environment for students, where their mental and emotional wellbeing is given equal importance as their academic progress.

Source : @offlinepakistan

