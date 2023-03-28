Death News : SKP MLA Derek Meyers dies at 45.

Regina Walsh Acres’ SKP MLA, Derek Meyers, passes away at 45 in Saskatchewan..

Derek Meyers, a prominent politician and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Regina Walsh Acres, has passed away at the young age of 45. Meyers was affiliated with the Saskatchewan Party (SKP) and had represented his constituency since 2016.

The news of Meyers’ untimely death has sent shockwaves through the political community in Saskatchewan. The cause of Meyers’ death is currently unknown, but his legacy as a dedicated public servant and respected member of the Saskatchewan legislature will live on. Meyers’ contributions to his constituency and the province as a whole will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and family.

Source : @CanadianPolling

