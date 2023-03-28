Death News : Singer Sangeeth Nandasiri dies at 81.

Renowned Singer and Musician Professor Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri Dies at 81 in Sri Lanka..

Renowned Sri Lankan singer and musician, Professor Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri, has recently passed away at the age of 81 years. His demise has left the music industry and his fans in deep mourning. Nipun Sanath Nandasiri was a celebrated artist who had established himself as a prominent figure in the Sri Lankan music scene.

Nipun Sanath Nandasiri had a career that spanned over several decades and won numerous accolades for his contribution to the music industry. His unique style of singing and his mastery over a variety of musical instruments had earned him a legion of fans. The singer’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians, and he will always be remembered as an iconic figure in the Sri Lankan music scene. Nipun Sanath Nandasiri’s contribution to music will always be cherished, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

