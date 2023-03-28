Death News : Singer Sanath Nandasiri has left us. #RIP #LKA

Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri, Esteemed Singer, Passes Away. #Music #SriLanka #RIP #LKA.

The music industry mourns the untimely demise of legendary singer Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri. A veteran of his craft, his contributions to the Sri Lankan music industry will forever be remembered. Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri’s passing is a great loss to the industry and his fans alike.

May he rest in peace. Sri Lanka Tweet extends its condolences to the family and friends of the late singer. Nandasiri’s legacy will continue to inspire aspiring musicians and fans who appreciated his unique vocal talents. He will be missed dearly, but his music will live on forever.

Source : @SriLankaTweet

RIP

