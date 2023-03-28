Death News : ‘She’s no more.’

Viral outrage ensues as teacher’s insensitive comment, “She has passed away,” appears on student’s report card..

A teacher’s inconsiderate comment on a student’s report card has gone viral, causing outrage among netizens. The teacher expressed her lack of surprise and insensitivity towards the passing of one of her students. The image of the report card and the teacher’s comment has been shared widely on social media platforms, with many people expressing their disbelief and sadness.

Following the incident, the school administration has initiated an investigation to address the matter. The insensitive behavior of the teacher has garnered widespread criticism, with many people calling for her dismissal from the teaching profession. The incident highlights the need for educators to be more empathetic towards their students and their families during times of difficulty and loss.

Source : @dna

