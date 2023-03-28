Death News : “She’s gone” – Shocking teacher report goes viral.

“Viral Embarrassment: Teacher’s Report Card Remark Spark Controversy After Student’s Passing”.

A teacher’s insensitive and embarrassing remark on a student’s report card has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. The remark read, “She has passed away,” which was intended to mean that the student had moved to another school. However, the comment struck a wrong chord with many people, who deemed it insensitive and inappropriate.

The incident has raised questions about the importance of language and communication in education. Teachers and educators are expected to exercise caution and sensitivity when dealing with students, and remarks like these can have a significant impact on a student’s mental health and wellbeing. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater awareness and empathy in the education system.

Source : @ndtvfeed

