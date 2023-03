Honoring Sgt. Maureen Breau: Mourning Another Fallen Officer from @sureteduquebec.

The Twitter post shared an image of a fallen officer and expressed condolences towards @sureteduquebec, who suffered yet another loss. The community mourns the loss of Sgt. Maureen Breau, who bravely gave her life while protecting Louisville, Quebec. This tragic event has left friends and family in mourning as they attempt to come to terms with their loss. It is heartbreaking to see such bravery and selflessness result in such a tragic outcome.

As the Surrey Police Service shares their heartfelt condolences, it is clear that officers everywhere understand and deeply respect the sacrifices made by those who serve their communities. Once again, we are reminded that these courageous men and women play an essential role in safeguarding our neighborhoods and ensuring public safety. We honor Sgt. Maureen Breau and all those who have given their lives while working to make our communities safer, and we offer our support to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. #HeroesinLife

Source : @surreyps

