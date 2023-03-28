Death News : Scottish Opera mourns countertenor James Bowman’s passing.

Scottish Opera Mourns the Loss of James Bowman – An Exceptional Countertenor of the Baroque Music Era.

The Scottish Opera community is deeply saddened by the news of James Bowman’s passing. As one of the most celebrated countertenors of his time, Bowman left an indelible mark on the world of baroque music, where his unparalleled talent and artistry made an unforgettable impact. His contributions to the opera industry throughout his long and fruitful career will forever be remembered, and the void left by his passing will be deeply felt.

An image shared by the Scottish Opera on Twitter pays tribute to Bowman’s legacy, depicting him in his role as Orlando in a production that took place in 1985. His remarkable voice, combined with his dynamic stage presence and incomparable charisma, made him a beloved figure in the opera world, whose impact will continue to be felt for generations to come. The Scottish Opera community stands in solidarity with James Bowman’s loved ones during this difficult time, and will forever remain grateful for the immeasurable impact he made on the industry.

Source : @ScottishOpera

Everyone at Scottish Opera is sorry to hear that James Bowman has passed away. Widely regarded as one of the greatest countertenors of his generation, he had a long and distinguished career, known for his work in baroque music. : James Bowman, Orlando, Scottish Opera, 1985

Everyone at Scottish Opera is sorry to hear that James Bowman has passed away. Widely regarded as one of the greatest countertenors of his generation, he had a long and distinguished career, known for his work in baroque music. 📷: James Bowman, Orlando, Scottish Opera, 1985 pic.twitter.com/J5yh4pupHO — Scottish Opera (@ScottishOpera) March 28, 2023