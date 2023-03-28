Death News : Saskatchewan MLA and ex-broadcaster Derek Meyers dies from cancer.

Derek Meyers, a former Global News broadcaster and member of Saskatchewan’s legislature, has passed away following a cancer battle..

Former Global News broadcaster and Saskatchewan legislature member Derek Meyers has sadly passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Meyers was beloved by many in his home province, where he spent years working as a journalist before entering politics.

Meyers’ passing is a loss not only to his family and friends, but to the entire community he served throughout his career. He will be remembered for his dedication to uncovering the truth, his commitment to public service, and his unwavering positivity in the face of challenges. Our thoughts are with Meyers’ loved ones during this difficult time.

