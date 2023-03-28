Death News : Sad to hear of Mayor David Gordon’s passing.

Condolences to the Family, Friends, and Community of Mayor David Gordon of @AlbertonPEI.

It is with profound sadness that we received the news of Mayor David Gordon’s passing. His loss has a profound impact on us as his colleagues, the residents of @AlbertonPEI, and beyond. Mayor Gordon was a remarkable leader and community builder who worked tirelessly towards the betterment of his community.

We convey our deepest sympathies to Mayor Gordon’s family, friends, and the entire community. He will always be remembered for his dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. We will miss him dearly, but his legacy and impact will always remain present in the community he loved and served.

Source : @FPEIM

