Death News : Sad news: Prof. Ringsdorf passed away. Impactful & inspiring in chem community. He’ll be missed.

Sad News: Prof. Helmut Ringsdorf’s Demise, a loss to the Chemistry Community.

The chemistry community mourns the loss of Prof. Helmut Ringsdorf. His passing brings profound sadness, as well as immense respect for the impact he left on the field. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of chemists, who will look to him as a role model for his tireless energy and dedication.

Prof. Ringsdorf was not only a brilliant scientist, but also an outstanding mentor and educator. He instilled a passion for chemistry in countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the discipline. His presence will be sorely missed, but his contributions to the advancement of chemistry will continue to resonate for years to come.

We are greatly saddened to learn about the passing of Prof. Helmut Ringsdorf. Prof. Ringsdorf have made profound impact and been a source of inspiration in the chemistry community. His energy and inspiration will be missed.https://t.co/pfF1gWpWhi — Tanja Weil (@WeilTanja) March 27, 2023