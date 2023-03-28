Death News : Sad news: Peach Bowl MVP Mickey Walczak, 63, has passed away. ⁦@WVUfootball⁩

WVUfootball Mourns the Loss of Peach Bowl MVP Mickey Walczak at the Age of 63.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Mickey Walczak, the MVP of the Peach Bowl, who sadly passed away at the age of 63. The news was brought to our attention through a tweet by John Antonik, and it has left the entire WVU football community mourning the loss of one of their own.

Walczak’s contributions to WVU’s football program will always be remembered, particularly his standout performance in the 1984 Peach Bowl, where he was awarded the MVP title. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.

Source : @JohnAntonik

⁦@WVUfootball⁩ https://t.co/LroWIZlUEW — John Antonik (@JohnAntonik) March 28, 2023