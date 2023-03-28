Death News : Sad news. Manfred was my coach in the 90’s. He was a great Australian soccer icon. Condolences to his family.

Condolences to the Schaefer family on the passing of Manfred – My former coach at Marconi and a distinguished figure in Australian football..

It is with a heavy heart that I receive the news of Manfred’s passing. During the mid 90’s, Manfred was my coach at Marconi and I have nothing but fond memories of him. His gentle demeanor, exceptional football abilities, and unwavering commitment to the Australian game made him a true ornament. He will be deeply missed and remembered by all, including his beloved Socceroos.

My deepest sympathies go out to the Schaefer family during this difficult time. Manfred’s legacy will continue to live on– inspiring generations to come in the world of football. We have lost a great coach, a kind-hearted gentleman, and a true icon of Australian football. May he rest in peace.

Source : @Craig_Foster

Saddened to hear of Manfred’s passing. A former coach of mine at Marconi in the mid 90’s, gentleman, ornament of the Australian game and @Socceroos. Condolences to the Schaefer family

