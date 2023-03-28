Death News : Sad news: James Bowman passed away. See our website for details.

The Bach Choir expresses sorrow over the passing of James Bowman and shares a tribute on our website..

The Bach Choir expressed their deep sorrow upon hearing the news of James Bowman’s passing. The renowned British countertenor, who captivated audiences for over 50 years with his angelic voice, passed away on March 27, 2023. The choir paid their respects to the legendary performer with a poignant post on their website, which shared fond memories of Bowman and celebrated his contributions to the world of music.

The Bach Choir’s touching tribute to the late James Bowman can be found on their website at the link provided. Bowman’s musical legacy is sure to endure for generations to come, and he will always be remembered as a true gem in the world of classical music. Rest in peace, James.

Source : @TheBachChoir

