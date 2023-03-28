Death News : Sad news: James Bowman has passed. Our condolences to all who knew him.

Sad News: James Bowman, Honorary Fellow and Supporter of New College Choir, Has Passed Away.

It is with great sadness that we have received news of James Bowman’s passing. The choir and college of New College have lost a dear friend and stalwart supporter. James’ musical journey began with his undergraduate membership of the New College Choir, where he honed his musical talent and passion.

As an Honorary Fellow, James continued to contribute to the choir and college’s musical legacy, inspiring generations of musicians and enriching the musical landscape of the community. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to all those who knew him, may his profound musical legacy endure and inspire for many years to come.

Source : @NewCollegeChoir

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Bowman. James’ career began as an undergraduate member of New College Choir, and as an Honorary Fellow he was a stalwart supporter and friend of the choir and college. We send our deepest condolences to all who knew him.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Bowman. James’ career began as an undergraduate member of New College Choir, and as an Honorary Fellow he was a stalwart supporter and friend of the choir and college. We send our deepest condolences to all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/z7JGeVDheY — New College Choir (@NewCollegeChoir) March 28, 2023