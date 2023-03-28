Death News : Sad news: Football icon Manfred Schaefer passed away. #RIPManfred

Football community mourns the loss of Manfred Schaefer, a legend of the game #RIPManfred.

The football community mourns the loss of one of its pioneers, Manfred Schaefer, who passed away overnight. As a former representative of the Socceroos in the 1974 FIFA World Cup, Schaefer will be forever remembered as an icon in the Australian football landscape. His contributions were so significant that he was inducted into the prestigious Football Australia Hall of Fame, a testament to his hard work, dedication and love for the game.

The news of Schaefer’s passing has left the Football Australia community deeply saddened. Both Football Australia and the Socceroos family expressed their condolences for the loss of cap #198. His passing has also been a shock to his fans and colleagues, who will remember him for his undeniable passion and commitment to the sport. Schaefer’s lifelong contribution will be cherished by all those who knew him, and his memory will serve as an inspiration for future generations of footballers. #RIPManfred

Source : @peterfilopoulos

We lost a pioneer of our game over night. @FootballAUS and the @Socceroos family are saddened to hear of the passing of cap #198, 1974 @FIFAWorldCup representative and #FootballAustralia Hall of Fame member, Manfred Schaefer #RIPManfred

We lost a pioneer of our game over night. @FootballAUS and the @Socceroos family are saddened to hear of the passing of cap #198, 1974 @FIFAWorldCup representative and #FootballAustralia Hall of Fame member, Manfred Schaefer #RIPManfred https://t.co/HDrN5w84dJ — Peter Filopoulos (@peterfilopoulos) March 27, 2023