Death News : Sad news: Dr. Ali Shirkhoda passed away. #Condolences #RIP

Announcing the Heartbreaking Demise of Dr. Ali Shirkhoda: A Remarkable Educator, Guide, and Companion to Countless Individuals. Our Sincere Sympathies to His Loved Ones and Well-wishers. @uciradiology @UCIradres @UCIrvineHealth @SocietyAbdRad @RSNA @RadiologyACR.

We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of a great teacher, mentor, and friend, Dr. Ali Shirkhoda. He was highly regarded by many in our community and had a profound impact on the academic and professional lives of countless individuals. The news of his passing has left us all with a heavy heart and we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Dr. Shirkhoda’s contributions were not limited to his immediate circle, as he also made significant strides in the wider medical field. As a member of esteemed organizations such as @SocietyAbdRad, @RSNA, and @RadiologyACR, he helped to shape the future of radiology and imaging technologies. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through the students and colleagues he mentored and the advancements he helped to usher in. Rest in peace, Dr. Shirkhoda.

Source : @vyaghmai

It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of Dr. Ali Shirkhoda. He was a great teacher, mentor and friend to so many of us. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. @uciradiology @UCIradres @UCIrvineHealth @SocietyAbdRad @RSNA @RadiologyACR

It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of Dr. Ali Shirkhoda. He was a great teacher, mentor and friend to so many of us. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. @uciradiology @UCIradres @UCIrvineHealth @SocietyAbdRad @RSNA @RadiologyACR pic.twitter.com/TPAmMG31Sg — Vahid Yaghmai (@vyaghmai) March 28, 2023