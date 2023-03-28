Death News : Sad news: Derek Meyers passed away. Condolences to his family and loved ones.

Beloved Member of Our CWA Content/Media Team, Derek Meyers, Passes Away: Our Heartfelt Condolences to his Family and Friends..

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Derek Meyers, a genuine champion of Agribition and a cherished member of our CWA content/media team during the years of 2018 and 2019. His contributions to the success of our organization have been immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed.

To Derek’s family and loved ones, we share in your grief and stand by you during this difficult time. We remember Derek as a devoted individual who demonstrated passion and commitment in everything he did. We hope that his legacy will continue to inspire others to strive for excellence in the agriculture industry.

Source : @Agribition

