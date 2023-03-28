Death News : Sad news: Countertenor James Bowman passed away.

The Passing of Countertenor James Bowman Leaves a Heartrending Void: A Tribute from Nigel, Tenebrae’s Patron..

The Tenebrae Choir shared immensely sad news this morning on Twitter about the passing of the incredible countertenor, James Bowman. The news has left the music community devasted. Bowman, who was a patron of Tenebrae, did so much to support the choir in its early days. Nigel shared his fond memories of James, who will undoubtedly be deeply missed.

James Bowman’s contribution to music was immeasurable, and his talent as a countertenor was remarkable. As a patron of Tenebrae, he supported the choir in its early days, helping it to become the successful ensemble it is today. His passing is a significant loss to the music world, and he will always be remembered for his extraordinary contributions. May he rest in peace.

