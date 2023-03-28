Death News : Sad news – Aunt Crabby, dem activist & resister @DearAuntCrabby has passed away. She’ll be missed by those fighting for democracy.

Sad News: Dem Activist and Resister @DearAuntCrabby Passes Away, Leaving Us to Mourn Her Loss in Our Democracy Struggle..

It is with heavy hearts that we receive the news of Aunt Crabby’s passing. As a vocal activist for democracy and a staunch resister against any form of oppression, her presence and unwavering dedication will be greatly missed. Many of us relied on her wisdom, guidance and encouragement as we navigated treacherous political waters.

@DearAuntCrabby was more than just a Twitter handle, she was a lifeline for many of us trying to make sense of the chaos that often surrounds us. Her influential voice will be sorely missed but her legacy will live on through those of us who remain committed to safeguarding the values and freedoms she fought so passionately for. Rest in power Aunt Crabby.

Source : @AlisonRises

