Death News : Sad day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres. He remained positive despite facing challenges.

Remembering Derek Meyers: Mourning the Loss of a Beloved Friend and Colleague, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres, who Passed Away at the Age of 45 after a Hard-fought Battle with Cancer..

The image attached shows a solemn Premier Scott Moe honoring the memory of Derek Meyers, a dear friend and colleague who represented Regina Walsh Acres. Today marks a difficult day for all those who knew Derek as he passed away at the age of 45, after battling cancer.

Despite the adversities he faced, Derek was known for his unwavering positivity and always wore a smile on his face. His resilience and determination in the fight against cancer inspired many, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him. His passing is a great loss to the community, and he will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @PremierScottMoe

Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres. Derek passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer. Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people… pic.twitter.com/M9jSwDP5Ln — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 28, 2023