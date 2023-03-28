Death News : Sad about composer Dolores White’s passing. Her legacy is remarkable

“Composer Dolores White’s Passing Leaves a Legacy Behind – Honored to Have Performed Her Music in Her Presence”.

It is with immense sadness that we have learned of the passing of the esteemed composer, Dolores White. Her contributions to the world of music were truly unique and her work will forever be remembered as an inspiration to generations of musicians. As a performer, it was a rare privilege to have had the opportunity to play her music in the presence of the composer herself, who was always a gracious and supportive presence.

Dolores White leaves behind an incredible legacy of musical compositions that will continue to be appreciated and studied for many years to come. Her impact on the music world cannot be overstated, and she will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her or experiencing her wonderful music. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones during this period of grief. May Dolores White’s soul rest in peace.

Source : @DrSamanthaEge

Very sad to learn of the passing of composer Dolores White. It was such a rare privilege to perform her music with her in the audience. She leaves behind an incredible legacy

Very sad to learn of the passing of composer Dolores White. It was such a rare privilege to perform her music with her in the audience. She leaves behind an incredible legacy 🤎 pic.twitter.com/ufGoBtbpZM — Dr Samantha Ege (@DrSamanthaEge) March 28, 2023