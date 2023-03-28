Death News : Rovers mourn loss of volunteer ‘Zak’ Chalkley.

Featherstone Rovers Grieve the Loss of Volunteer Roger Chalkley, Fondly Known as Zak..

Featherstone Rovers are mourning the loss of one of their beloved volunteers, Roger Chalkley, also known as Zak. The Stand Gang member and Team Manager was a stalwart of the club, dedicating countless hours of his time to support the team.

Zak’s passing has deeply saddened everyone at Featherstone Rovers, and his contributions to the club will never be forgotten. He was a valuable member of the team, always willing to lend his expertise and support to help the team succeed. The Featherstone Rovers community has lost a treasured member, and our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @FevRoversRLFC

