Death News : RIP T. Rajamoorthy (1943-2023)

T. Rajamoorthy (1943-2023): Remembering a Beloved TWN Family Member.

The TWN community mourns the loss of T. Rajamoorthy, who passed away on the morning of March 24th at the age of 79, following a heart attack. Raja was a cherished and long-standing member of the TWN family, and his passing has left us all deeply saddened.

Throughout his time with us, Raja was known for his unwavering dedication to our organization’s mission, and his generous spirit touched the lives of countless individuals. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones and will continue to honor his legacy for years to come. Rest in peace, Raja.

Source : @3rdworldnetwork

