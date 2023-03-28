Death News : Richard Griffiths, RIP at 65.

Sad News: Richard Griffiths, Famous for Playing Vernon Dursley in Harry Potter Films, Dies at Age 65..

On March 28, 2013, the world lost Richard Griffiths, who was best known for his role as Vernon Dursley in the Harry Potter film series. Today marks the tenth anniversary since his passing, and it is hard to believe that so much time has already gone by. Griffiths was 65 years old when he passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to live on for years to come.

Fans of the Harry Potter Universe will forever remember Griffiths for his incredible portrayal of Vernon Dursley, the adoptive father of Harry Potter’s cousin, Dudley. The character was often portrayed as cruel and heartless, and Griffiths brought him to life on the big screen with an unmatched level of skill and talent. Today, we remember him fondly and honor his memory by celebrating the impact he had on the world of cinema.

Source : @HPotterUniverse

March 28, 2013: Richard Griffiths, who played Vernon Dursley in the Harry Potter films, passed away at the age of 65. Hard to believe it’s already been 10 years. #RIPRichardGriffiths

