Death News : Redbridge FC photographer Philip Lindhurst passed away. Our condolences to his loved ones.

Redbridge FC Mourns the Loss of Beloved Club Photographer, Philip Lindhurst.

The Redbridge Football Club is grieving the loss of their talented and beloved club photographer, Philip Lindhurst. It is with deep regret and sadness that they announce his passing, leaving everyone at the club in a state of shock.

Philip was an incredibly friendly and well-liked character among his colleagues and players alike, and his presence will be greatly missed. The club acknowledges the impact of his loss and extends their sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Philip Lindhurst.

Source : @TheMotormen

It is with much shock and sadness that we announce the passing of Redbridge FC club photographer Philip Lindhurst. A popular friendly and much liked character known to everyone at the club. He will be very much missed. Our thoughts at this time are with his friends and family.

It is with much shock and sadness that we announce the passing of Redbridge FC club photographer Philip Lindhurst. A popular friendly and much liked character known to everyone at the club. He will be very much missed. Our thoughts at this time are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/uA2dYV7uxR — Redbridge Football Club (@TheMotormen) March 28, 2023