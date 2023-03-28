Death News : Prof. John Simpson’s passing deeply saddened. RIP.

Professor John Simpson, Esteemed Visiting Professor, Passes Away: Fond Remembrance and Condolences to his Family and Friends..

The Ulster University Business School has announced with heavy hearts the loss of Professor John Simpson. As a Visiting Professor, John was known for his dedication to mentoring students, inspiring numerous generations of economics undergraduates to pursue a career in the field. His passing has brought great sadness to his family and friends, as well as the entire community of scholars and learners he touched during his time at the University.

Professor John Simpson was widely respected for his contributions to the field of economics and his unwavering commitment to education. His legacy will continue to influence aspiring economists for years to come, and his passing marks a significant loss to the academic community. The Ulster University Business School extends its deepest sympathies to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Source : @UlsterBizSchool

