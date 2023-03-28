Death News : Please share the 31st minute applause for a friend who passed at 31 #ManUnited

Please Share: Remembering an Incredible Friend who Passed Away Too Young – 31st Minute Applause at Man United Game .

Source : @KieronjamesG

He'll be absolutely foaming at the picture being used of him but please share this as much as possible for an amazing friend who's unfortunately passed away at 31 (Far to fucking young 💔) 31st minute applause at the Man United game, please share 🙏⚫⚪⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/YBkYuEQbVh — Kieron James Green (@KieronjamesG) March 28, 2023