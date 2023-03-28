Death News : Please donate for funeral & wife. #SupportNeeded

URGENT REQUEST FOR FUNERAL DONATION

An elderly gentleman recently passed away in our community, leaving behind his devoted wife, who was his sole source of support. Unfortunately, the couple faced significant financial difficulties due to the old man’s paralysis, which prevented them from accessing much-needed medical treatments. In the end, they were unable to afford the care he required, and he passed away.

Now, the family is in need of assistance to give the gentleman a proper funeral, and to help support his widow during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. If you are able to contribute to this cause and make a difference in the life of this grieving woman, please do not hesitate to reach out. Together, we can make a difference and show her that she is not alone in this difficult time. Please help us to spread the word and share this request for donations with your friends and family. Thank you.

Source : @hoorrulain2022

