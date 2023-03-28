Death News : People mourn the demise of veteran Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent in Thrissur, Kerala. Last rites at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral.

Funeral of Innocent, Veteran Malayalam Actor and Ex-Lok Sabha MP, Held in Thrissur, Kerala as People Bid Adieu.

On March 26, veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent passed away at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to the film industry and politics in Kerala. The people of Thrissur, where he hailed from, came together to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.

The solemn farewell ceremony was held at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral, Irinjalakuda, and Innocent’s last rites were carried out on March 28, 2023, at 10 am. Numerous fans, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment fraternity and political circle attended the ceremony to bid adieu to the late actor and honor his remarkable achievements. Innocent will always be remembered for his charismatic on-screen presence and his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people.

Source : @ANI

