Death News : Our hearts are heavy. Condolences to @sureteduquebec for the loss of Sergeant Maureen Breau. #RCMP #Alberta

Condolences from Alberta RCMP to Surete du Quebec after loss of Sergeant Maureen Breau.

The members of the Alberta RCMP are feeling immense sorrow as we send our heartfelt condolences to our fellow law enforcement partners at Sûreté du Québec. We stand in solidarity with them during this dark and difficult time following the devastating loss of Sergeant Maureen Breau.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sergeant Breau’s family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through the pain and grief. Her selfless dedication to duty and service will always be remembered and honored. We join with the law enforcement community across Canada in mourning this tragic loss and offering our unwavering support to those who are affected by it.

Source : @RCMPAlberta

With heavy hearts #Alberta RCMP sends our deepest condolences to our law enforcement partners at @sureteduquebec after the heartbreaking loss of Sergeant Maureen Breau. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.

With heavy hearts #Alberta RCMP sends our deepest condolences to our law enforcement partners at @sureteduquebec after the heartbreaking loss of Sergeant Maureen Breau. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) March 28, 2023