Death News : Our heart goes out to Sgt. Breau’s loved ones @sureteduquebec.

“Mourning the Loss of Sgt. Maureen Breau from La Sûreté du Québec: Extending Our Deepest Sympathies from Saanich Police Department”.

It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the devastating news of the untimely passing of Sgt. Maureen Breau of La Sûreté du Québec. Our sincerest sympathies go out to her loved ones, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers during this extremely difficult time. The void left by her sudden departure will undoubtedly be felt by many.

As fellow members of the law enforcement community, we stand in solidarity with La Sûreté du Québec and extend our deepest condolences from the Saanich Police Department. Sgt. Breau will be remembered for her selfless service, unwavering dedication, and commitment to public safety. May her legacy continue to inspire and guide us all.

Source : @SaanichPolice

