Death News : Mother Angelica died at 92.

Mother Angelica, Founder of EWTN and Poor Clare Nun, Passes Away at 92 on March 27, 2016.

March 27th, 2016 marked a solemn day for the Catholic community, as Mother Angelica of the Annunciation, a beloved Poor Clare nun, and founder of EWTN, passed away at the age of 92. EWTN, the Catholic media giant that Mother Angelica birthed, remains one of the most extensive Catholic media networks globally, edifying millions of viewers worldwide with its spiritually enriching and enlightening content.

Despite her humble beginnings, Mother Angelica became a trailblazer for Catholic media and a beacon of hope for Catholics everywhere. She believed in the power of technology as a means of evangelization and used it to spread the message of the Gospel throughout the world. Her legacy continues to inspire many in the Catholic community, and her impact on Catholic media will undoubtedly be felt for generations to come.

Source : @EWTNVatican

On a day like today, March 27, 2016, our dear Mother Angelica of the Annunciation, a Poor Clare nun and founder of EWTN, which has become the largest Catholic media conglomerate in the world, passed away at the age of 92.

On a day like today, March 27, 2016, our dear Mother Angelica of the Annunciation, a Poor Clare nun and founder of EWTN, which has become the largest Catholic media conglomerate in the world, passed away at the age of 92. https://t.co/XC4sFfDn3w — EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) March 27, 2023