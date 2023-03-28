Death News : Moment of Silence for Socceroos legend Manfred Schaefer who passed away at 80. Our condolences to the Schaefer Family. #ValeManfredSchaefer

Honoring the Legacy of Manfred Schaefer: Socceroos Legend Passed Away at 80, Moment of Silence Held in Tribute..

Earlier today, the football community mourned the loss of Socceroos legend Manfred Schaefer who passed away at the age of 80. To pay tribute to his remarkable career and contributions to the sport, a Moment of Silence was held as a mark of respect for his legacy.

Schaefer, who represented Australia in 73 matches between 1967 and 1974, was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of his time. His skills, talent and unwavering passion for the game made him a true inspiration for generations of athletes. The team at 10 Football extends its heartfelt condolences to the Schaefer family and remembers his remarkable achievements on and off the pitch. Vale. #AUSvECU

In tribute to @Socceroos legend Manfred Schaefer who passed away at the age of 80 earlier today, a Moment of Silence was held earlier. Mr Schaefer was capped 73 times for Australia between 1967 & 1974. 10 Football sends our condolences to the Schaefer Family. Vale. #AUSvECU pic.twitter.com/6bISL223r3 — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) March 28, 2023