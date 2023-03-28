Death News : Mollywood mourns loss of comic legend #Innocent

“Mollywood Remembers Innocent: Paying Tribute to a Comic Legend”

The Malayalam film industry is in mourning following the loss of comic legend Innocent. Actor Innocent, who passed away recently, had been a beloved figure in the industry for many years. A true legend, he will be deeply missed by many.

Innocent’s contributions to Malayalam cinema were truly remarkable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of future actors and filmmakers. Through his comedic roles, he brought joy and laughter to audiences around the world, solidifying his place in the hearts of all who knew him. Although he is gone, his memory will undoubtedly live on within the industry he so deeply loved.

Source : @TheCinemaQuote

