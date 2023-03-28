Death News : Mollywood mourns comic icon Innocent’s passing#Innocent #Mollywood #ComicIcon

Mollywood Remembers Innocent: A Comedic Legend

The Demise of Actor Innocent Mourned by Malayalam Film Industry

The Malayalam film industry is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved comic legends, Innocent. Renowned for his impeccable timing and endearing characters, the actor’s passing has left a void in the hearts of film enthusiasts.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of his performances. From his humble beginnings as a mimicry artist to his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Innocent’s impact on the industry will not be forgotten. His legacy serves as a reminder of the power of comedy to bring joy and unity to audiences.

