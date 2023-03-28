Death News : Mollywood mourns comic icon Innocent’s passing#Innocent #Mollywood #ComicIcon

Mollywood Remembers Innocent: A Comedic Legend
The Demise of Actor Innocent Mourned by Malayalam Film Industry
#InnocentActor #ActorInnocent #RememberingInnocent.
The Malayalam film industry is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved comic legends, Innocent. Renowned for his impeccable timing and endearing characters, the actor’s passing has left a void in the hearts of film enthusiasts.
Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of his performances. From his humble beginnings as a mimicry artist to his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Innocent’s impact on the industry will not be forgotten. His legacy serves as a reminder of the power of comedy to bring joy and unity to audiences.
Source : @MiniByteCinema
Remembering Innocent: A legend in M'wood
Malayalam film industry mourns loss of comic legend
Actor #Innocent #InnocentActor #ActorInnocent
Remembering Innocent: A legend in M'wood
Malayalam film industry mourns loss of comic legend
Actor #Innocent #InnocentActor #ActorInnocent pic.twitter.com/aBreC7okIm
— MiniByteCinema (@MiniByteCinema) March 28, 2023