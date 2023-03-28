Death News : Mardye McDole, former MSU star and Murphy HS alum, dies at 63. All-time Bulldogs leader in yards and catches. #RIP

Former Mississippi State Football Player and Murphy HS Alumnus, Mardye McDole, Passes Away at Age 63, Confirm Multiple Sources..

Murphy HS Alum and former Mississippi State star Mardye McDole has passed away at age 63, per several sources. McDole was a 3-time All-SEC WR and inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He finished as the Bulldogs all-time leader in catches and yards. @WKRG — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) March 28, 2023