Death News : Lucinda Urrusti, abstract watercolourist, dies at 94. #RIPLucindaUrrusti

Lucinda Urrusti, renowned Mexican artist known for her emotive use of light layering in abstract and impressionist watercolours, passes away at 94. #RIPLucindaUrrusti.

The art world mourns the loss of Mexican painter, Lucinda Urrusti, who has passed away at the age of 94. Urrusti was renowned for her impressive abstract and impressionist watercolours, where the layering of light was used to evoke emotion. The artist’s unique style captivated her audience and set her apart from her contemporaries.

Throughout her career, Urrusti left a lasting impression on the art community with her powerful and inspiring creations. Her works elicited a sense of peace and tranquillity, transporting viewers to a world of serenity. One of her most famous pieces was the oil painting ‘Desnudo Ventana’, which showcased the artist’s mastery of light and was celebrated as a masterpiece by critics and art enthusiasts alike. Despite her passing, Urrusti’s legacy will continue to live on through her timeless artwork. #RIPLucindaUrrusti.

Source : @sean_write

Mexican artist Lucinda Urrusti has died at age 94, In her abstract and impressionist watercolours, Urrusti often used layering of light to create emotion. #RIPLucindaUrrusti Desnudo Ventana Oleo by Lucinda Urrusti

Mexican artist Lucinda Urrusti has died at age 94, In her abstract and impressionist watercolours, Urrusti often used layering of light to create emotion. #RIPLucindaUrrusti Desnudo Ventana Oleo by Lucinda Urrusti pic.twitter.com/uq7OAOHgZE — Sean Walters (@sean_write) March 28, 2023