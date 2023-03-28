Death News : Lt. Bertocci, retired @NYPD61Pct, passed away from 9/11 illness. May he rest in peace. #NeverForget

Former @NYPD61Pct Lieutenant Salvator Bertocci, deceased on 3/20/23 due to illness related to 9/11, is laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery. May he find eternal rest. #NeverForget @NYPDnews.

The NYPD Ceremonial Unit announced the heartbreaking news of the passing of retired Lieutenant Salvator Bertocci. Lieutenant Bertocci, who served the NYPD’s 61st Precinct, lost his battle to a 9/11-related illness on March 20, 2023. The unit took to Twitter to offer their condolences and pay tribute to the respected law enforcement officer.

Today, Lieutenant Bertocci was laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in a solemn ceremony. The funeral procession was attended by his family, friends, and colleagues who came to pay their final respects. The NYPD community mourns his loss and remembers his selfless sacrifice to protect and serve the citizens of New York City. Rest in eternal peace, Lieutenant Bertocci. #NeverForget

