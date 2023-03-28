Death News : Longtime Gustavus equipment manager Willie Lindquist passed away.

Longtime Gustavus Equipment Manager Passes Away, Leaving a Heartfelt Void in the Community.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Willie Lindquist, a beloved equipment manager at Gustavus for the past 80 years. Willie was a central part of the College community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including those in the nearby Saint Peter community. He touched countless lives with his dedication and kindness, and his loss is felt deeply by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Willie’s tenure at Gustavus spanned multiple generations of students and faculty, and his impact on the athletic department cannot be overstated. His tireless work ethic and unwavering commitment to excellence set the standard for all who came after him, and he inspired countless athletes to give their best effort in every game and practice. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through the countless lives that he touched, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Source : @GustieAthletics

