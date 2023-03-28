Death News : Kerala mourns the demise of veteran actor and former MP Innocent at 75. Cremation at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral, Irinjalakuda at 10 am (ANI).

People in Kerala mourn the demise of veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent, who passed away at 75; his last rites scheduled at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral, Irinjalakuda at 10 am today..

The people of Kerala are mourning the death of veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP, Innocent. The actor passed away at the age of 75 on March 26, leaving behind a rich legacy in the Indian film industry. As a mark of respect, people came together to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Innocent’s cremation is scheduled to take place at 10 am today at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral, Irinjalakuda. The actor’s contribution to the Indian cinema will always be remembered, and his passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans and the filmmaking community.

