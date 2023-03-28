Death News : Judge Kevin C. Washington has passed away.

The Honorable Judge Kevin C. Washington, A True Windsor Bridge Builder, Has Passed Away with Deep Sorrow.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of the Honorable Judge Kevin C. Washington, a truly remarkable Windsor Bridge Builder. Judge Washington left an indelible mark on our community with his dedication and commitment to justice, fairness, and unity. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.

Throughout his tenure on the bench, Judge Washington earned the respect and admiration of many for his unwavering devotion to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all individuals. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence that will continue to inspire generations. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Source : @TownofWindsorCT

