Death News : Jocelyn Morlock: Beloved composer, friend.

The Passing of Jocelyn Morlock: A Loss for Contemporary Music in Canada and Mourned Mentor, Educator, Inspiration, and Friend.

With deep sorrow, we mourn the loss of Jocelyn Morlock, a highly regarded composer for contemporary music in Canada. Her contributions to the world of music education, mentorship, and inspiration have left an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of countless individuals whose lives she touched. Jocelyn was not only an accomplished artist, but also a cherished friend to many whose lives were enhanced by her positive influence.

While we mourn her passing, we also celebrate her legacy and the lasting impact she has made on the Canadian music scene. Jocelyn will always be remembered as a shining example of dedication, talent, and generosity of spirit. May her memory continue to inspire all those who knew and loved her, and may she rest in peace knowing that her contributions to music and education will continue to enrich the lives of many for generations to come.

Source : @cmcnational

With profound sadness, we acknowledge the passing of Jocelyn Morlock – an important composer for contemporary music in Canada, music educator, mentor, inspiration, dear friend to so many. May her memory be for a blessing. pic.twitter.com/FrFDEcyp3O — CanadianMusicCentre (@cmcnational) March 28, 2023