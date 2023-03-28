Death News : Innocent, veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP, passed away at age 75. The people of Thrissur, Kerala pay their last respects.

Innocent, Malayalam Actor and Former Lok Sabha MP, Honored by Thrissur Residents as He Passes Away at 75; Cremation Scheduled at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral, Irinjalakuda on March 26, 10 am..

Innocent, a celebrated Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP, passed away at the age of 75 on March 26, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional work in the entertainment industry. His passing was mourned widely by fans and colleagues, who paid their last respects to him in Thrissur, Kerala.

Innocent’s cremation is scheduled to take place at 10 am on March 28 at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral in Irinjalakuda. His remarkable career spanned several decades, during which he won hearts with his outstanding performances in various movies and TV shows. His contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for years to come.

Source : @ANI

Thrissur, Kerala | People pay their last respects to veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent who passed away at the age of 75 on March 26. His cremation will take place at 10 am today at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral, Irinjalakuda

Thrissur, Kerala | People pay their last respects to veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent who passed away at the age of 75 on March 26. His cremation will take place at 10 am today at St. Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral, Irinjalakuda pic.twitter.com/HoLUzr93cO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023